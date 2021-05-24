Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,377 shares.The stock last traded at $63.33 and had previously closed at $62.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.