NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuVasive by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

