Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

