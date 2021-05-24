Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

GNRC stock opened at $308.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.