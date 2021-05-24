Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $277.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.41. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $6,004,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.