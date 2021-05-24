Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Noah were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Noah by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Noah by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Noah by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $43.90 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.