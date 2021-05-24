NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 4.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.72. 862,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,294,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $125,626,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $85,756,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

