Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 8,436 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of IQVIA worth $172,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.59. 5,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,820. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.18 and a 52 week high of $241.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.