Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 757,854 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,854 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $259,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.85. 76,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

