Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 118,461 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,461 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.38% of McKesson worth $117,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 84,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $202.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average is $183.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

