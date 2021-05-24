Ninety One UK Ltd Has $451.16 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $451,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.11. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

