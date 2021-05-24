Ninety One UK Ltd Has $326.16 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.53% of FOX worth $326,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,311,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

