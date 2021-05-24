Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemed by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $496.53. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

