Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 1,499 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 269.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 969.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,708. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

