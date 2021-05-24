Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,991,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,129 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 162,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

