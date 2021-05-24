Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 123,484 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,484 shares during the period. Yum China comprises about 2.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 67,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.