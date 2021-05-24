Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 10,090 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,762 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 214,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

