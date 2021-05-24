Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML stock traded up $16.19 on Monday, reaching $655.41. 16,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,605. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $311.11 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

