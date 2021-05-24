Ninety One North America Inc. Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,592 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy comprises 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 626.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.44. 22,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.74. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $130.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

