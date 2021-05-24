Ninety One North America Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $141.04. 5,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,119. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

