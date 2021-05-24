Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.07 and a 200 day moving average of $296.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.