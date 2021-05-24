Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 3.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vale worth $66,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 10,550.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 25,523.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 75.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 100,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 41.2% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

VALE remained flat at $$20.45 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 397,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

