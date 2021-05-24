Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 17,770 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. 1,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

