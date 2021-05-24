Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,545.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,545 ($20.19) and last traded at GBX 1,526 ($19.94), with a volume of 1609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($19.99).

The firm has a market cap of £563.89 million and a P/E ratio of 116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,426.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,272.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Nichols news, insider David Rattigan bought 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

