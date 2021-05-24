NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.62.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,135. NICE has a 52 week low of $178.45 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.