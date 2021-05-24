NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $317,861.25

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $317,861.25 and $80,742.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for about $676.30 or 0.01756408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00992529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.65 or 0.10296512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00085921 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 470 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

