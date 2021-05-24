NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 183.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.80.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

