Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Hits $132.39 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $132.39 million and $6.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00381814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00182711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003542 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00887052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

