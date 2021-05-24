New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,245,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,180,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 475,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

