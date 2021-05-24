New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $41.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE NJR opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,899.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 82,909 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $325,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

