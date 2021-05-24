Neutrino USD Price Down 3.4% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $407.75 million and $66.74 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00057994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00378989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00183589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00869980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 426,347,979 coins and its circulating supply is 426,347,425 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

