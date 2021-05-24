NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $22.67 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last 90 days.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

