NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

