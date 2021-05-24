Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 24,080 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 133,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

