NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTES. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

