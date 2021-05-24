NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.