NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.81

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.81 and last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 7329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

