NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

