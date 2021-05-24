Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Down to $32.96

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $30.30. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 3,294 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.