Navcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $671,015.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $671,015.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00047843 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,748,207 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

