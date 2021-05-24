Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 111,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $269.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

