Natmin Pure Escrow Market Capitalization Hits $36,464.56 (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $36,464.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001697 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.74 or 0.00615801 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Natmin Pure Escrow

NAT is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

