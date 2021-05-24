Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 147.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

