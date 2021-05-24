Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE AL opened at $45.45 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

