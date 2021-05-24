Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLK opened at $22.84 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

