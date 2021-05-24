Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

