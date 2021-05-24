Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $26,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

