National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.19% of National Vision worth $113,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

