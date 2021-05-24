National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.93.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,810. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

