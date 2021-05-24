National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.93.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 377,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,810. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.